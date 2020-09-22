Department of Environmental Protection warns of effects from mask, glove litter

WTAJ — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection reminds everyone to properly throw away used gloves and masks.

The department said the litter can be carried way by rainwater into lakes and streams or clog storm drains, leading to flooding and other issues in our communities.

It added the best way to prevent a pile-up of litter is if everyone does their part.

“You just have to be conscientious of your actions and the consequences those actions can have on others and the environment, as well,” John Repetz, Community Relations Coordinator for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, said.

The department said, like any other garbage, dispose of the masks and gloves in a trashcan, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer afterwards.

If there is not one around, wait to throw them away instead of leaving them on the ground.