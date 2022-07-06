CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) is bringing a job fair to SCI Houtzdale, intending to fill dozens of positions at the facility.

There will be two job fairs in July. The first will be on Tuesday, July 12 from 3 – 7 p.m. The second will be on Wednesday, July 13 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Each of the job fairs will be at the SCI Houtzdale location (209 Institution Drive; Houtzdale Pa).

SCI Houtzdale is hiring for positions, ranging from entry-level to advanced, in security, food service, records keeping, psychology, accounting, nursing, clerical, social work, and more. For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit cor.pa.gov/careers. To see a list of all open positions for the DOC, follow this link to SCI Houtzdale Job Openings.

Jobseekers are invited to visit the job fair of their choice; no appointment or registration is required. Attendees may have to pass through security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on the property.

Onsite interviews and conditional offers will be made on the day of the event for Correction Officer Trainees, Registered Nurses, and Licensed Practical Nurses. Anyone looking for jobs in the areas should bring two forms of ID to further the interviewing process.