CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) continues to find the highly toxic chemical “PFAS” in Benner Township’s water wells.

Because of this, a public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday night to discuss their response efforts. This includes their bottled water deliveries and installations of home-treatment systems to residents with wells containing the chemical.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The hearing will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Benner Township Municipal Building at 1224 Buffalo Run Road in Bellefonte.