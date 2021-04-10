Denny’s restaurant evacuated after report of smoke

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some customers at an area restaurant had to leave their lunches on the table today…when smoke was spotted in the building.

Lakemont Fire Company said customers and staff were all evacuated from Denny’s restaurant in Altoona Saturday afternoon before firefighters arrived.

Employees reported smoke back in the kitchen area, but there was no fire.

No injuries were reported.

“We were dispatched for a commercial building fire here at Park Hills Plaza, it came in as a fire at Denny’s resteraunt with smoke condition, we arrived on the scene, we are doing an investigation,” Lakemont Fire Company Assistant Chief David Lynch said.

We’re told it’s believed that a ballast blew in a light on the ceiling, but there was no real danger.

Denny’s reopened after everything was checked out.