Demolition of historic Conrad Building planned for Wednesday

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The historic Conrad building in Johnstown is now set for demolition on Wednesday.

The demolition is almost ten years in the making and was made possible with $100,000 from the Federal Urban Development Action Grant Program and another $66,000 from the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.

The city says they are just happy to see a big eye sore finally gone.

“We’ve had the sidewalks shut down for a couple of years. We’ve had Franklin Street reduced down to one lane coming across the bridge here for the last several months as well. So you know getting that building down has multiple benefits,” said John Dubnansky, economic development director for the city of Johnstown.

He is hoping the demolition will be done by the end of the week.