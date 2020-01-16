(WTAJ) Clearfield County –A new ordinance is being considered to help manage blighted properties in Clearfield County.

Community development specialist Lisa Kovalick proposed the ordinance known as Act 152 to the Clearfield County Commissioners Tuesday night.

The ordinance would establish a fund to assist in demolishing blighted properties within the county, by placing a 10 dollar fee to all mortgages and deeds.

The fund would generate around 40 to 50 thousand dollars a year.

The commissioners are expected to act on the ordinance January 28.

A recent county wide survey showed more than 300 blighted properties.

That’s out of just in 24 of the 51 municipalities.