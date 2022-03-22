(WTAJ)– The Alzheimer’s Association released new numbers that expect the amount of Pennsylvanians to be diagnosed with the disease to increase by 14.3%.

Alzheimer’s is a disease that degenerates the brain and is the most common form of dementia. Over six million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s.

However, the amount of workers needed to help with care for these patients does not equate to the projected numbers. The association released alarming numbers about the high demand and reasonings behind the shortage.

Vice President of Programs and Services of Alzheimer’s Association in Greater PA, Sara Murphy, said that the need comes towards direct care workers and specialists. Specialists include geriatricians and neurologists who work with elders and the brain frequently.

“So we see here that in the Commonwealth, we have 273 geriatricians, and we’re going to need to see that number increase by about 120 percent,” Murphy said. “Between now and 2050 to be able to meet the demands as more are being diagnosed.”

Primary care physicians do the majority of diagnoses. According to the association, 55 percent of primary care physicians agree that there are not enough specialists to help detect and treat the disease. The shortage of specialists could delay proper and accurate treatment for the patient.

Direct care workers and home aides are the ones that help work with the patients one-on-one. The state needs a 27 percent increase in workers to keep up with the demand by 2028 and a 120 percent increase by 2050.

Murphy said that the loss of workers is mainly due to low wages and physical demand. The understaffing leads to current workers taking care of more patients within their workday.

“All the challenges in the past couple of years has not changed the fact that people need care,” Murphy said. “We talked about the statistics. We talked about the numbers. We’re seeing the increased pressure even on those that have stayed or continue to stay, the increased hours and demand on them.”

Having all these resources early on can help families with the cost of dementia care later on. Dementia is one of the costliest diseases in society. The costs can include Medicare copayments and coinsurance, insurance premiums, deductibles, and services not covered.

“Education is power. Educating the community about this, because going back to the cost, we can start having families getting diagnosed early or knowing where to go for a diagnosis and plan earlier. They can plan the significant cost it’ll be caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementia.”

Murphy said there are a few options to help with the demand. One is to cross-train nurses, practitioners, and social workers on specialized dementia care. That allows rural and underserved communities to have options since specialists are hard to find. Then, increasing the wages for direct care workers.

“We need to start looking at how we provide bolstering that workforce, by looking at how can we look at increasing wages? How can we look at the standardization of the trainings?” Murphy said. “Making sure that they have the support and the resources they need to be able to care.”

