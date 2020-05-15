Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity withdrawn from Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State has announced that Delta Kappa Epsilon has been withdrawn from the University.

Delta Kappa Epsilon allegedly held an un-registered social event held back on January 30th.

In February, they were notified by the university that they were being investigated for health and safety violations.

It was decided by the fraternity’s international board of directors to withdraw the Penn State Phi Rho Chapter from campus on April 30th.

The Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity could return to the campus by the fall of 2022.