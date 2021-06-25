DelGrosso’s Summer Thunder Fireworks Show: How to watch

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Amusement Park in Tipton will once again be putting on a spectacular Fourth of July fireworks show for the community.

The Summer Thunder Firework Show will begin at 10 p.m. on July 4 with a pre-show starting at approximately 9:30 p.m.

WTAJ has partnered with Delgrosso’s to bring the live show to viewers at home with a special broadcast starting at 9 a.m. with the option to watch online as well. The special will feature patriotic stories, a special behind the scenes look at how Summer Thunder is possible and much more.

This year the firework’s show theme is: A Salute to those who Kept America Going.

Laguna Splash Water Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with park rides open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. All rides will be closed during Summer Thunder with select rides and food stands reopening following the conclusion of the firework show.

Full details can be found on the DelGrosso’s Amusement Park website.