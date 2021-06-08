DelGrosso’s seasonal employees receive pay increase

This sign marks one of the entrances into Delgrosso’s Amusement Park

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seasonal employees at DelGrosso’s Amusement Park & Laguna Splash Water Park will receive a pay increase for the 2021 season, according to an announcement by DelGrosso’s on Tuesday.

Most jobs will start at $11 an hour for employees age 16 and older.

OPERATIONAL CHANGES

DelGrosso’s said the shortage of workers has caused them to re-evaluate their operating schedule and find a solution that is in the best interest of current employees. As a result, the park will be closed on Tuesdays while the closing time on the ride side of the park will be 8 p.m.

These new changes will go into effect June 14.

“Closing one day a week will allow our current employees a day of rest and help us manage hours,” Carl Crider, Jr., President of DelGrosso’s Park said. “Employers have to find creative ways to operate during this time with a shortage in the labor market. Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we want to retain our current staff and also attract new team members. We hope the increase in wages will do just that.”

Operation of the Ride and Water Park Attractions are always subject to change for various reasons: crowd and weather conditions, staffing changes, unexpected maintenance issues, etc. Any changes can be found on the park’s “Closures” website page.

OPERATING HOURS FOR 2021

• Laguna Splash Water Park: 11 a.m.– 7 p.m. (11 a.m. -6 p.m. late August/Early Sept)

• DelGrosso’s Park – Ride Park: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.