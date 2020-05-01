DelGrosso’s Park makes adjustments after Blair County remains under stay-at-home

TIPTON, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — DelGrosso’s Park and DG2GO takeout had to make adjustments after Blair County was not announced as one of the 24 counties going into the yellow phase of re-opening today.

The park, which was supposed to celebrate its opening day on Sunday May 3, will remain closed during this time.

2020 season pass holders will have value adjustments due to the opening delays. For specific questions, you can email parkinfo@delgrossos.com

DG2GO has made some changes and will extend their DG2GO meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the last two weeks of May. If the opening of the park is delayed into June, DG2GO will replace meals on the menu with their Spaghetti Wednesday menu.

The park will also be moving forward with 2020 staff hiring in anticipation for the grand opening when it comes.

You can read the full statement below.