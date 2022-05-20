BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hometown favorite Delgrosso’s Amusement Park is opening its doors to celebrate its 75th season.

Staff members officially declared the start of the 2022 season with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The event featured speeches from executives of the amusement park as well as community leaders.

The team at Delgrosso’s says they couldn’t have made it to this milestone without the support and strong connection they have with the community.

“It’s an unbelievable milestone and we’re so happy for our community and for our workers,” Delgrosso’s CEO Carl Crider Jr. said. “Those people who helped us get here, that’s what’s important.”

The park will be open on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.