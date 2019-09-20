DelGrosso’s Offering Meals you can take Home: DG2GO

If you’re looking for some homemade Italian food – you can find a lot of options this Sunday at DelGrosso’s 30th Annual Italian Heritage Festival from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Our Morgan Koziar was live in the kitchen at the park this morning learning about how some of their popular dishes are made. The Director of Marketing for the park, Amy Mearkle says there will be 5 stations serving food this Sunday with free admission. If you plan to ride rides, you can pay $15 per car load. You can find more information about the festival and activities going on at the park by visiting www.mydelgrossopark.com.

If you don’t feel like cooking dinner, you can have a taste of DelGrosso’s at home with their DG2GO meals. You can get 1 Italian 14″ Hoagie, 1 Ham Club 14″ Hoagie and 1 pound of Murf’s Famous Potato salad for $15.00.