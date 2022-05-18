BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Delgrosso’s Laguna Splash is nearly two weeks from opening its doors to the public; however, they still have a strong need for lifeguards.

The amusement park is looking to fill part-time seasonal positions. The park is one of the numerous parks nationwide trying to fill the positions amid the shortage. Laguna Splash is set to open Saturday, May 28.

Those interested in working as a lifeguard do not need to have former training to apply. The only requirement needed is that you must be 15 years old. Delgrosso’s will provide all the certifications and training necessary to do the job.

Current wages on the position are up to $13 an hour plus other incentives such as bonuses and a gift card. Director of Marketing and Events Amy Mearkle said that those interested are encouraged to apply soon since they have training before opening day.

“It’s so important to get folks in now so that they get their applications in. We got another training class coming up,” Mearkle said. “So getting in, getting the online and human resources part of the job done. So, that they can hit the ground running with their training class is really important.”

Mearkle also said that they are continuing to accept applications after opening day. They also are still looking for applicants for other positions. Applications can be submitted on their website.