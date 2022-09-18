BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Delgrosso’s Amusement Park hosted their 32nd Annual Italian Food and Heritage Festival Sunday as they get closer to the end of its season.

Folks came to taste some of the park’s Italian staple dishes including their signature lasagna, sausages, chicken alfredo, and meatballs. Director of Marketing, Amy Mearkle, said there’s never a shortage of food at the park, let alone at their yearly festival.

“We are just toward the end of our season, it’s the next to last weekend of the season,” Mearkle said. “It’s a great way to celebrate that heritage, and just everyone have a great Sunday afternoon. Sunday meals are an Italian staple and a tradition so we are bringing everyone out around our big kitchen table for a Sunday afternoon.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Guests can listen to live music throughout the festival in addition to the rides and water slides.