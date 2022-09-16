BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Delgrosso’s 32nd Italian Food and Heritage Festival is taking place this Sunday, Sept. 18 at their amusement park.

Folks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. can taste some of the park’s Italian staple dishes. That includes their signature lasagna, sausages, chicken alfredo, and meatballs.

There will also be pastries from Mount Carmel Church. Along with some wines from Oak Spring and Starr Hill wineries.

Director of Marketing and Events Amy Mearkle said that Pacifico Bakery will not be there with their Italian bread due to last-minute changes.

However, there will be other Italian that can be tried throughout the festival.

“Delgrosso’s has also been known for their delicious Italian food. So our Italian food and heritage festival is just a way for us to really showcase that,” Mearkle said. “Spend a whole day focus on that. You got delicious Italian desserts, delicious Italian food, great Italian music, and a little bit of wine. So you can come out and be Italian whether you are or not.”

Additionally, it’s also the park’s car load weekend. A car with as many as ten people can get into the park for $25.