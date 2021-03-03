DelGrosso’s holds virtual hiring event for 2021 season

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — DelGrosso’s Park is looking towards the 2021 season after closing for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’re looking for you in their virtual hiring event!

The hiring event will take place Wednesday afternoon, March 3, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Virtual hiring events are a great way for employers and jobseekers to connect, even if they aren’t in the same physical location. Hiring is a human process, and they would like to talk with you online (either through chat, on the phone, or video) to see if you`re a fit!

You can make an appointment on their Indeed event page. It’s a great summer job for teens and retired people who want to make a little extra money over the summer with DelGrosso’s.

