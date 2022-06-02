BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Delgrosso’s is holding a basket raffle fundraiser to help a longtime employee with medical bills.

Folks can purchase a set of 25 tickets for five dollars at the sauce plant next to the water park Monday through Friday. Tickets can be placed in 48 different baskets donated by employees.

Director of Food Safety and Quality Olivia Vazquez said that this employee works in construction for the park. He’s been in that department for over 25 years.

The baskets range from Penn State gear, kitchen and household items, appliances, and food. The company said that they value giving back to their employees in time of need.

“Another community member, someone that has done a lot of work for a family company in this area,” Vazquez said. “We just want to show love and support to him and his family.”

Folks have until Friday, June 10th, to buy their tickets and place them in the baskets. Winners will be drawn that same day and called by the company.