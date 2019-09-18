DelGrosso’s going back to Italian roots for annual Heritage Festival

TIPTON, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Everyone can be Italian at DelGrosso’s 30th Annual Heritage Festival.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, September 22, with free parking and free admission.

Folks can explore five different Italian food stations and two visiting wineries.

Part of the reason DelGrosso’s continues to hold the festival is to share their Italian roots with the entire community.

“They just want everybody to really enjoy their day, and Italians are known for their big, Sunday lunches,and they bring the family together, so that’s kind of what this festival is. It’s a whole day of family fun, and festivities,” Amy Mearkle, Director of Marketing and Events at DelGrosso’s Park, said.

Also both Saturday and Sunday at the park is “Car Load Weekend.” Cars with up to 10 people, that are safely seat-belted of course, can get their all-day ride passes for just $15 per car.