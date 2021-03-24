DelGrosso’s Amusement Park holding virtual hiring event today

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for a summer job, then tune in to DelGrosso’s Amusement Park and Laguna Splash Water Park’s virtual hiring event tonight.

The event takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. today, and applicants will meet with the employers to get interviews on the spot.

CLICK HERE to RSVP and receive an email on how to join. Before the event, be sure to head to their website to submit your application.

According to their website, they’re looking for people interested in being ride operators and attraction attendants, both of which start at $9.25 an hour.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old with a reliable means of transportation.

They say they’re looking to hire around 175 more employees.