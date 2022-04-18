DelGrosso 75th anniversary meat-flavored sauce

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — DelGrosso Foods Inc. is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a commemorative label for its meat-flavored sauce, resembling the original look.

The meat-flavored sauce was the first recipe produced by the business, which was originally called DelGrosso Packing Company. The original product was packed in a white can with a simple logo and tagline “The Finest Sauce Made” according to CEO Joe DelGrosso. DelGrosso said the anniversary label was created as a tribute to resemble the original look as closely as possible.

DelGrosso Foods has also started work on a second production plant six miles from its current location, which will allow the company to double its existing production.

“I’m not sure my parents would have believed how far we’ve come,” Joe DelGrosso said. “We are standing on their shoulders, looking into the future. It will take more hard work and continuous improvement, but we are committed to making this a success for generations to come.”