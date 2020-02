(WTAJ) — The DelGrosso family announced the passing of Frederick (Fred) DelGrosso Sunday.

Fred DelGrosso was one of the owners of the DelGrosso Family of Companies and was best known as the creator of Uncle Fred’s Fireworks Sauce.

“Your love and support gives us strength during this time of sorrow,” the family said in a Facebook post. “Fred was a son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend.”

“Fred’s happiest moments involved treasured family meals with delicious food,” the family said.