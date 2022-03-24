CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rehabilitation work on several interchanges along Route 22 in Cambria County will start on March 28.

Contractors will work on interchanges in Cambria, Munster, Cresson and Allegheny Townships. Minor delays and single lane traffic are possible, according to PennDOT. Drivers are asked to use caution when driving through all work zones.

This is part of a multi-year project to fix drainage, concrete and asphalt on multiple interchanges. The entire projected is expected to be completed by July 2023.