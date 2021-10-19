Delays expected in Altoona as work on 17th Street begins

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Delays can be expected on 17th street as well as various other roads in Altoona beginning Wednesday.

The city alerted drivers to two projects going on over the next two weeks, one of which will leave 17th street down to one lane while storm sewer repairs take place. The repairs will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 and go until 5 p.m. It will continue daily for roughly two weeks. Most traffic will be reduced to one lane and drivers can expect delays.

The second project will see the city crack seal various roadways beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 20. drivers are asked to be away of this mobile operation through the city that will last for roughly two weeks as well.