Defying the odds of a terminal diagnosis, man celebrates 4 year “cancer-versary”

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When Colin Tucker discovered he had brain cancer, doctors said he had 12 to 18 months to live. He’s far surpassed their expectations, and tomorrow he’s celebrating four years since his diagnosis.

“He’s just very caring, very giving, very loving, and that’s just him,” said Jaclyn Tucker, Colin’s wife.

Colin began having severe headaches in 2017. One day, he was driving with his children and pulled over at a rest stop.

“Two ladies came up and accused him of driving drunk with his kids in the car,” said Jaclyn. “And he’s like, ‘I’m not drunk,’ and so he called me right away.”

Jaclyn says she rushed to meet them, and took Colin to the hospital.

“That’s where they discovered that he had… glioblastoma, which is a terminal brain cancer,” said Jaclyn.

He’s defied the odds of his diagnosis, standing strong with the support of his family and community four years later.

“He’s very confused from the chemo and the radiation, but it’s given us a lot more time,” said Jaclyn.

With more time, Colin has been able to make new memories with his family, including his two sons.

“It’s hard because they see pictures of their daddy, and they don’t remember that daddy,” said Jaclyn.

Though the days are different, Liam and Eli say their dad’s heart is the same.





“My dad, he still has a lot of similarities, but he’s different… but it doesn’t mean he changed fully,” said Eli, Colin and Jaclyn’s youngest son.

Liam, their oldest son, says this journey has inspired him. When he grows up, he wants to be an oncologist.

“The second he was diagnosed I started studying glioblastoma,” said Liam.

Colin has gone through four rounds of chemotherapy, as the tumors continue to return, but he wants the community to know he is pushing through.

“I’m okay, I’ll get through this. I’m not leaving yet,” said Tucker.

Tomorrow at 4 p.m., there will be a drive-by parade in Centre Hall, to celebrate Colin’s 4th Cancer-versary. Cars will begin lining up at 3:30 p.m., outside the Centre Hall Elementary School.

Attendees are encouraged to honk their horns, wave out the window, blast 80’s music, dress up in Star Wars themes, decorate their cars, make signs, or even throw candy Colin’s way.