CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) officially opened its new headquarters along Scalp Avenue Wednesday.

The NCDMM was founded in 2003 and is committed to revitalizing the nation’s defense manufacturing industry to ensure the U.S. warfighter always has a superior advantage. They help improve quality, reduce cost and improve the performance of defense technologies so servicemen and women can go onto the battlefield ready to win.

On June 1, they made permanent roots in Cambria County by hosting their ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Whatever problems, whatever issues, whatever challenges our great nation faces – there’s nothing that we can’t overcome with science, technology and innovation,” Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson said at the ceremony. “When it comes to our defense, our national security, making sure that our warfighters have the best advantage out there, NCDMM is there to help our manufacturers to be on that cutting edge.”

The NCDMM also asked Boy Scout Troop 2098 from Ebensburg to do the honors of raising the America flag for the first time at its new facility during the event.

Members of Boy Scout Troop 2098 from Ebensburg works to raise the America flag at the NCDMM ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Members of Boy Scout Troop 2098 from Ebensburg did the honors of raising the America flag at the NCDMM ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The American flag flies above the NCDMM for the first time courtesy of Boy Scout Troop 2098 from Ebensburg on June 1.

Vice President and CIO of NCDMM Joe Veranese made thanks to the U.S. military who puts it on the line every day for our freedoms.

“Thank you to those past and present who have served and continue to serve our nation,” Veranese said. “We are all very fortunate that we live in the greatest nation on earth.”

The NCDMM’s headquarters replaced what was once Family Video in Geistown Borough.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For more information on the NCDMM, visit ncdmm.org.