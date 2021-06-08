Deer crashes through car windshield in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were sent to the hospital Saturday, June 5 after a deer was struck by one car and went through the windshield of a vehicle in the opposite lane.

The crash happened in West Saint Clair Township, Bedford County, when 32-year-old Lakken Claar of New Paris hit a deer while driving north on Route 96, according to Bedford State Police. The deer then flew into the air and landed on the hood of an SUV headed in the opposite direction.

The deer crashed through the windshield and hit a passenger in the front seat and one in the back seat. State police said 68-year-old Roxanne Chuk of Lake Forest, Calif., was seriously hurt and a 9-year-old suffered minor injuries.

The driver, 68-year-old Suzanna Hill, of Johnstown, was also taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment of unspecified injuries.