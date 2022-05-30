BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after police say that a child died after being taken to the hospital for a choking hazard.

According to state troopers, they responded to a call to a home on First Street in Everett at around 9:16 p.m. May 28 for a report of a child that was taken to UPMC Bedford for a choking hazard.

The child was later taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for advanced treatment.

Troopers report that the child died the next day, May 29, at around 4 p.m.

While more details are limited, troopers said the investigation is ongoing.

