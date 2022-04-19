SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner’s office are investigating the death of a two-year-old in Somerset County.

Details are limited but police reported the toddler died around 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 at a home on Stoy Road in Milford Township.

Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank told WTAJ that an autopsy has been completed and is awaiting results.