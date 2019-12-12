Death of 17-year-old ruled accidental, Centre County officials report

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police and the Centre County Coroner state they have completed their investigation into the tragic death of 17-year-old John “Jack” Schoenig on October 19, 2019.

The autopsy shows that Schoenig had died from asphyxiation from the inhalation of nitrous oxide. They report there were no traces of alcohol in his system.

The investigation showed that he was performing “Whip-its” which suck the nitrous oxide from whipped cream cans. They report that Schoenig had taken a whip-it and began to suffocate.

Witnesses in the house attempted to perform CPR as Schoenig stopped breathing. They remained with him until police and medics arrived on the scene.

The coroner has ruled the death as accidental.