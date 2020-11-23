Police investigating a death out of Hollidaysburg

UPDATE: BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg Borough Police are investigating a death that occurred Sunday evening.

According to reports, police and emergency medical services were dispatched to 515 Allegheny Street, Rear at 12:52 p.m. for a report of a 27-year-old deceased male.

Pennsylvania State Police are assisting in a homicide investigation along with the State Attorney General’s Office, the Blair County Coroner, and the Blair County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities have not released any additional information surrounding the death or the investigation at this time. Police in Hollidaysburg are requesting assistance from anyone within a two-block radius of the 500 block of Allegheny Street from 10 p.m. on Nov. 20 until 2 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Information of interest for police would include any suspicious behavior, vehicles or persons and any available video surveillance, regardless of perceived relevance, according to Hollidaysburg Police.

Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.