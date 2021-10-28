Death by delivery: Charges refiled in drug death of Hollidaysburg woman

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A drug delivery resulting in a death charge against a New Jersey woman accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a Hollidaysburg woman who overdosed in 2019 has been refiled.

A Blair County judge dismissed the charge against 43-year-old Taquila Thompson back in July after Thompson’s attorney successfully argued the 34-year-old overdose victim also had cocaine in her system and police had no evidence tying Thompson to any cocaine.

Other charges filed against Thompson last November included dealing in proceeds of illegal activity and drug delivery. Those charges remained.

A new drug delivery resulting in death charge is now filed in the case after the autopsy and toxicology reports were reviewed by a pathologist who determined fentanyl was the “dominant contributing factor as cause of death,” according to the updated charges.