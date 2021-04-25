Dean Patterson Chevrolet donates $500, to sponsor Little League Baseball in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Last year, many sporting events were cancelled due to the pandemic, but little league in our region will be back this year.

At the East End Field in Altoona yesterday, Dean Patterson Chevrolet donated $500 to help with little league baseball.

This year the company will also once again sponsor the Little League World Series.



“We’ve always liked and enjoyed baseball youth sports always tried to be a sponsor in the community and with Chevy partnering up with Chevy youth baseball and softball its a very good opportunity to give back to the community,” Chris Simpson, sales manager for Dean Patterson Chevrolet said.

The 2021 Dean Patterson Little World Series will be hosted by Bellwood Youth Baseball League and that will take place July 24th through the 31st at James Kissell Memorial Field.