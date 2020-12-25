Dean Patterson Automotive Group donates Christmas gifts to Blair family

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Employees at Dean Patterson Automotive Group spent their Christmas Eve delivering presents to a Blair County family in need. When Robby Shaffer, sales manager at Dean Patterson, heard the Hann families story, he says he knew they were deserving of these gifts.

With the help of the Altoona Mobile Emergency Department, they loaded an ambulance with gifts for five children, ages five through 16, and drove to the family’s home in Pleasant Valley.

The Hann family says it’s been a difficult year. Recently, Kevin Hann, father to the five children, faced a serious battle with pneumonia and spent a month in the hospital.

“I was only living off my left lung and it was starting to infect my left lung as well,” says Kevin Hann.

The Hann family says Christmas will be complete just spending it together and they’re thankful for the communities generosity.

In addition to the Hann family, Dean Patterson Automotive Group will also be donating gifts to others in the community.

“We wouldn’t be here without them, so it’s important to give back to the people that give to us,” says Shaffer.

Shaffer says he was happy to put on the Santa suit, knowing that these children would wake up with a present on Christmas day.