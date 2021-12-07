Dealerships come together to donate to Altoona food bank

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Multiple representatives came together Tuesday to count and collect the food items for the Stuckey Automotive Food Bank Challenge.

Since the beginning of October, Altoona Honda, Courtesy Motors, Five Star Mitsubishi, Dean Patterson Automotive, and Stuckey Automotive have collected non-perishable food items to donate to St Vincent’s de Paul Food for Families Soup Kitchen.

The drive’s goal is to provide families with food to prepare a meal ahead of the holiday season. Director of the Food for Families Soup Kitchen, Sister Paula DelGrosso, said it means a lot to see the dealers come together and help the good cause.

“It means a lot. It shows how the community pulls together cause they’re competitors, you know,” Sister DelGrosso said. “But when you see that they’re supporting a good thing that’s helping others. Then, they pull together, which is beautiful. “

This was the first year that all the dealers came together to be apart of the drive. Luckily, the teams surpassed their goal of collecting 10,000 cans. Many of the representatives couldn’t believe the amount of food they saw.

“It was very impressive,” BCD Manager at Altoona Honda Adam Sloan said. “The people of the area should be proud, and whoever donated and the dealerships as well.”

“It’s just a great way to reach out to the community, help them out, and give a little bit back from them supporting us every day.” Facilities and IT Director at Stuckey Automotive Carl Cann said.

The soup kitchen plans to distribute the goods at their giveaway on Dec. 23. Their kitchen is located on Union Ave in Altoona.