JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia drug dealer pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing drugs through Indiana County and surrounding areas, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

Jelahn Williams, a/k/a “Boog”, 27, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to count one and two of the indictment before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. Williams was part of a seven person drug bust led by US Attorney Scott Brady in 2020.

The investigation showed that during the time period Williams and others made multiple trips from Indiana, PA to Philadelphia where they have obtained large quantities of these drugs before returning to an apartment in Indiana.

In connection with the guilty plea, from around July 5, 2018, to around May 5, 2020, Williams conspired to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, 28 grams or more of crack cocaine, and 40 grams or more of fentanyl and heroin, as well as, conspired to commit money laundering.

Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for December 14, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

Williams is facing, as per the law, a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000,000, or both, for count one, and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, or both, for count two.