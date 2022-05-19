BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people from Altoona are behind bars after parole officers found drugs in a home, noting that one of them had been convicted 11 other times since 2007 for dealing.

On Wednesday, May 18, parole officers found suspected THC wax, a scale, 59 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a stun gun at 42-year-old Nathan T. Snowberger and 28-year-old Harley T. Houp’s home on the 100 block of 5th Avenue, according to charges filed. Officers noted Snowberger is on state parole with them, and his drug test was positive for opioids.

It’s reported Snowberger has been arrested and convicted numerous times in the past for possession with intent to deliver. His 11 arrests date back to 2007, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Altoona police charged Snowberger with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver as well as minor counts of various other drug charges. He was sent to Blair County Prison after failing to post his $75,000 cash bail.

Houp was also charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver as well as minor counts of various other drug charges. She’s also in jail after failing to post her $25,000 cash bail.

Snowberger and Houp each have their preliminary hearing slated for May 25.