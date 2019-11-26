Deal with Alaska Air opens up easier flights in Central Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — Southern Airways, the air service provider at DuBois Regional and Altoona-Blair County airports, has announced an agreement with Alaska Air for convenient flight connection.

Specifically, DuBois and Altoona-Blair passengers purchasing tickets on either a travel website or iFlySouthern.com will, in a single transaction, be able to book a flight from DuBois or Altoona-Blair connecting at either Pittsburgh or Baltimore and continuing to Alaska Airlines destinations on the West Coast without having to claim and re-check their bags at PIT or BWI.

Alaska offers daily non-stop flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to Seattle/Tacoma. From Baltimore-Washington, interline passengers from Dubois can make seamless year-round connections to Seattle/Tacoma and Los Angeles, with seasonal connections to Portland (OR), San Diego, and San Francisco.

Booking is available on iFlySouthern.com where you’re able to book your flight from Altoona or DuBois, to Pitt or Baltimore, and onto an Alaska Airline plane to any of their destinations.

“The American Airlines interline has been very successful in our community,” said Joe Varacallo, Marketing Chairman of the DuBois Regional Airport. “Adding Alaska Airlines will be a great benefit for our local residents that need to get to the Pacific Northwest as well as open our region to inbound visitors from that part of the country.”