WEST TAYLOR TWP., CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities have reported that the coroner was called to the scene of a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a truck at 8:30 a.m. today, August 1, 2019.

According to PennDOT and 511pa.com, Route 403 is closed between SR-3041 and Tollgate Road.

511PA.com Map – Crash and Closure

There is no current report of any other vehicles involved or any other injuries and no reported timetable for the road to re-open.

We’ll update this story as information becomes available.