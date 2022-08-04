SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state route is closed as first responders are working at the scene of a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning in Somerset.

According to Somerset police, the crash happened on Route 281 (Tayman Road), closing all lanes between Neilan Road and Harrison Avenue. You are asked to avoid the area.

Details are limited at this time as police investigate the crash. There’s currently no word on how many were involved.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to learn more details and keep you up to date.