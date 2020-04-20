Deadly batch of heroin seized in Somerset County

GARRETT, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police, along with Somerset County Detectives and the District Attorney’s office, seized a lethal batch of heroin over the weekend.

The heroin is believed to be the source of several overdose deaths in Somerset County.

After receiving multiple reports of the drug being distributed in and around Garrett, PA, officials say they quickly identified the source and executed a search warrant of the suspected dealer’s home on Sunday.

Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey L. Thomas stated in a Facebook post that state police and local detectives were able to quickly find the source by working together closely, saving lives in the process.