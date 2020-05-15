DEADLINE: Register by Monday, May 18 to vote in PA primaries

“I Voted” stickers cover a table at a polling station during the North Carolina primary on Super Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 3, 2020. – Forteen states and American Samoa are holding presidential primary elections, with over 1400 delegates at stake. Americans vote Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden’s hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders. The backing of Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers voted to delay its primary election by five weeks to June 2, potentially past the spike of the state’s spreading coronavirus cases.

The measure had support from top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature. Under the bill, Pennsylvania will hold its primary election on June 2, instead of April 28.

Monday, May 18, 2020 is officially the LAST DAY you can register to vote for the June 2 primaries. You will be able to vote in person, or by mail-in ballot.

Click here to register online for free.

In addition to delaying the primary date, the legislation gives county election offices a head start on processing and tabulating mail-in ballots, newly allowed under a five-month-old election law.