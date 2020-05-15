DEADLINE: Register by Monday, May 18 to vote in PA primaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers voted to delay its primary election by five weeks to June 2, potentially past the spike of the state’s spreading coronavirus cases.
The measure had support from top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature. Under the bill, Pennsylvania will hold its primary election on June 2, instead of April 28.
Monday, May 18, 2020 is officially the LAST DAY you can register to vote for the June 2 primaries. You will be able to vote in person, or by mail-in ballot.
Click here to register online for free.
In addition to delaying the primary date, the legislation gives county election offices a head start on processing and tabulating mail-in ballots, newly allowed under a five-month-old election law.