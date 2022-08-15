(WTAJ) — The deadline for free water testing as part of a plea to criminal charges for Mariner East 2 Pipeline is quickly approaching.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P. and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC, both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer, L.P., were convicted of criminal charges. As part of the agreement, Energy Transfer will pay for independent water tests for homeowners potentially impacted by the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline. Some cases may even see them restoring or replacing impacted private water supplies.

The final deadline to reach out to the Office of the Attorney General to apply for a free water test is Friday, Aug. 19.

Any interested resident should reach out to the Office at watertesting@attorneygeneral.gov.

So far, over 150 Pennsylvania residents have contacted the Office of the Attorney General for their water tests. An independent, professional geologist will review water testing and advise on water quality and impact. The panel of three professional geologists will be announced by the Office of the Attorney General following the closure of the submission deadline.

“We fought hard to require Energy Transfer to test residents’ water because it goes to the heart of our criminal case and gives power to the people who were pushed aside by big companies and ignored by the institutions that were supposed to help them,” said AG Shapiro. “Residents who believe the Mariner East Two Pipeline has impacted your water, we need to hear from you by Friday.”

A fact sheet detailing the plea agreement is available HERE.

Editor’s note: this story has been updated to show the deadline is Aug. 19, not Aug. 15 as originally reported.