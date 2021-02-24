Deadline for Jefferson County businesses applying for assistance grants

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jefferson County small businesses have until Friday, Feb. 26 to apply for economic recovery assistance grants.

In order to be eligible, businesses could not have previously received any economic relief due to COVID-19. These grants are expected to assist 27 businesses with low to moderate income job creation or retention.

Businesses can get up to $5,000 and will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis. More information about the Economic Recovery Assistance Program can be found here.