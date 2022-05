BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An important deadline is approaching for Altoona businesses to apply for a revitalization grant.

Applications for the American Rescue Plan business revitalization grant program are due by Friday, May 27 at 4 P.M.

They can be dropped off at the city manager’s office at city hall.