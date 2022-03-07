ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –

Revitalization efforts in St. Marys are being noticed by the community and state. The Department of Community and Economic Development, along with community leaders discussed further investments for the city.

While touring the city the two parties checked out some new potential spots to improve, but they also stopped by some of their previous investments to see how the projects have progressed. Like the Downtown Event Park, and Straub Brewery’s new taproom. All of the changes are in hopes of bringing folks back to the area by sending a simple message that there are many opportunities and possibilities in the St. Marys area. Like new projects such as the airport industrial park and tentative housing projects.

“You don’t have to think back too long ago to where people were saying the city of St. Marys was dying. And the conversation has changed dramatically over the last 20 years,” said Rick Vilello Jr., deputy secretary at the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Vilello says with expanding broadband, infrastructure, and growing interest to invest in rural parts of Central Pa is making the difference.

“The Pa. Wilds is growing, the elk are attracting people internationally. Straub us celebrating 150 years. Everything builds on top of one another,” Vilello said.

Investments by the DCED into St. Marys total over $100,000. And with more projects still ahead, getting funding from the state, city manager Joe Fleming says is crucial to keeping St. Marys alive.

“It might go to a large municipality. But we want to bring it back to our hometown, we want to bring it back to our area. So that we can provide even more so to our communities,” said Joe Fleming, St. Marys city manager.

Between potential grants and American Rescue Plan funding, which was also discussed by the parties during the meeting as a potential funding stream. Total funding from the DCED could total into the millions.

“A lot of times with the amount of money we’re looking at, we do need assistance. And we have to find ways and it might be creative at times so that we can get these projects completed,” Fleming said.