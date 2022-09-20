CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a daylight detour will take place on Route 3002 (Harshberger Road).

The detour will be in place beginning on Monday, Sept. 26, and is part of the project that will resurface three roadways in Vintondale Borough, Jackson and Black townships.

On Monday, the contractor will place a daytime detour that will take place Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. while milling and paving work takes place. A 2.8-mile detour will be in place that will follow, Route 3007 (Goucher Street), Route 3011 (Franklin Street) and Route 3004 (Southmont Blvd.).

This work should take approximately two weeks to complete.

Overall work on this project consists of pavement preservation of three roads: 3.2 miles of Route 3047 (Plank Road), 1.3 miles of Route 3002 (Harshberger Road) and 0.4 miles of Route 3055 (Franklin Street).

Work includes pavement preservation, guide rail and drainage upgrades, signing, construction of ADA curb ramps, tree trimming and a traffic signal upgrade at Route 3022 (Harshberger Road), as well as any miscellaneous construction.

The construction is part of a $2,700,000 project that is expected to be completed by late-October 2022. A. Liberoni, Inc. of Plum is completing the construction. All work is weather dependent.