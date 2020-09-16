Date, time set for Altoona Trick-or-Treat

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With Halloween quickly approaching, and many wondering if Trick-or-Treat will happen in their area, Altoona announced the city’s annual Trick-or-Treat on Wednesday afternoon.

Trick-or-Treat in the city limits will take place on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Historically, the City of Altoona has always scheduled Trick-or-Treat to be on the Thursday before Halloween on Oct. 31, and 2020 will follow suit.

Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico is reminding residents in an Instagram post to wear a mask and continuously wash or sanitize your hands if you will be handing out treats this year.

With more than a month until Halloween, stick with WTAJ as we work to report more Trick-or-Treating changes as they’re announced, such as the Borough of Westmost canceling their Trick-or-Treat.