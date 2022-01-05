Danville video game streamer raises over $80,000 for children’s foundation

DANVILLE, Pa – (WTAJ) Paying it forward can come in all kinds of fashions, but one Central Pa man paid it forward by streaming video games and raising over $80,000 for hospitalized kids.

DGR Dave, who is a content creator on the popular video game streaming platform Twitch, hosted a charity stream on Twitch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24 and raised $81,000 for Starlight Children’s Foundation.

DGR Dave’s wife Amanda, his high school sweetheart, needed emergency surgery to save her life during her junior year in high school, shortly after the couple started dating. She was taken to Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and before her surgery was able to play video games alongside DGR Dave to distract from the upcoming surgery.

Video games have had a positive impact on those children who are sick and are in need of a distraction while at the hospital, so with DGR Dave’s donation, custom Starlight gaming consoles and hospital gowns are being sent to Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pa as a way to pay it forward years later.

“The patients can play whether they are waiting for the surgery, after the surgery. DGR Dave said. “Just takes their mind off of all the bad stuff going on.”

Starlight helps normalize hospitals for sick kids through Starlight Gaming. Starlight Gaming is one of its core programs, as, for the past 30 years, the nonprofit has partnered with Nintendo to create hospital-friendly gaming stations that can be transported around the hospital for children to enjoy.

To this point, DGR Dave has been streaming for six years and has over 700,000 followers between YouTube and Twitch.

In addition to DGR Dave’s donation, Starlight Children’s Foundation has raised more than $340,000 this holiday season to help hospitalized children.

For more information visit DGR Dave Twitch channel and Starlight Children’s Foundation website.