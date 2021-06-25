Dairy Queen moves to new Duncansville location

CHARLOTTE HALL, MD – OCTOBER 10: A Dairy Queen store is shown October 10, 2014 in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Dairy Queen has said that its payment systems were breached by hackers and customer names, credit and debit card numbers, and expiration dates were recently exposed during the security breach. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dairy Queen will be moving to a new location in Duncansville at the North Juniata Street intersection near Plank Road.

The business has been working on the plan for over a year. The new move comes with benefits for the business such as being closer to schools, business facilities and occupying a bigger location.

Dairy Queen is also hoping that the location will open up 20 to 30 jobs for potential employees.