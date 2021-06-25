Dairy Queen moves to new Duncansville location

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dairy Queen will be moving to a new location in Duncansville at the North Juniata Street intersection near Plank Road.
The business has been working on the plan for over a year. The new move comes with benefits for the business such as being closer to schools, business facilities and occupying a bigger location.
Dairy Queen is also hoping that the location will open up 20 to 30 jobs for potential employees.
